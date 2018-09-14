KRG rejects Iran’s request to surrender Kurdish rebels

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 14 September 2018 at 7:21pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 9:14pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Erbil/Hawler about Iran's missile attack on two main political Kurdish (Iranian) parties in Koya, Kurdistan Region, Iraq. As a result of the attack 18 lives were lost as well as 49 being wounded.
Published 14 September 2018 at 7:21pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 9:14pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share