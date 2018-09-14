SBS Kurdish

KRG rejects Iran’s request to surrender Kurdish rebels

SBS Kurdish

The town of Koya after Iran's missile attack

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:21pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 9:14pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Erbil/Hawler about Iran's missile attack on two main political Kurdish (Iranian) parties in Koya, Kurdistan Region, Iraq. As a result of the attack 18 lives were lost as well as 49 being wounded.

Published 14 September 2018 at 7:21pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 9:14pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News