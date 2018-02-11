KRG responds to HRW on IS detainees

HRW & KRG logos Source: Public Domain
Published 11 February 2018 at 4:20pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Kurdistan Regional Government has responded to the claims by Human Rights Watch, that says a number of Islamic State fighters held by Kurdistan's Asaysh forces, were executed. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reports on the detailed response by the KRG regarding the Islamic State fighters arrested by Kurdish forces.
Published 11 February 2018 at 4:20pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share