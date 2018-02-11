SBS Kurdish

KRG responds to HRW on IS detainees

SBS Kurdish

HRW & KRG logos

HRW & KRG logos Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 February 2018 at 4:20pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Kurdistan Regional Government has responded to the claims by Human Rights Watch, that says a number of Islamic State fighters held by Kurdistan's Asaysh forces, were executed. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur reports on the detailed response by the KRG regarding the Islamic State fighters arrested by Kurdish forces.

Published 11 February 2018 at 4:20pm, updated 11 February 2018 at 4:25pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News