KRG towards general elections

Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum

Kurdish Premier Nechirvan Barzani Source: Getty Images Europe

Published 24 November 2017 at 7:35pm, updated 24 November 2017 at 7:39pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this week's report our stringer Shahen H Noori from Slemani, is reporting on the reaction by the Kurdistan Regional Government to Iraqi court's decision regarding the independence referendum in Kurdistan. Also covering Kurdish Premier's visit to Slemani for meetings with different political groups to discuss steps towads the upcoming general elections in the Kurdistan Region.

