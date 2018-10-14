SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Artist Baxtyar Kaftan exhibits work in South Korea

SBS Kurdish

Baxtyar Kaftan at his art exhibit in South Korea

Baxtyar Kaftan at his art exhibit in South Korea Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2018 at 3:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Baxtyar Kaftan is a Kurdish Artist in Melbourne. In this interview, he speaks with Brwa Mohamed about his experiences as an Art lecturer in Kurdistan, and his recent exhibitions showcasing his work in South Korea.

Published 14 October 2018 at 3:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News