Kurdish Artist Baxtyar Kaftan exhibits work in South Korea

Baxtyar Kaftan at his art exhibit in South Korea Source: Supplied
Published 14 October 2018 at 3:01pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Baxtyar Kaftan is a Kurdish Artist in Melbourne. In this interview, he speaks with Brwa Mohamed about his experiences as an Art lecturer in Kurdistan, and his recent exhibitions showcasing his work in South Korea.
Available in other languages
