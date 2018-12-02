Kurdish asylum seeker staranded in airport

Source: Supplied
Published 2 December 2018 at 3:40pm, updated 3 December 2018 at 12:34pm
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Mustafa Mamay was arrested in 2008 when he was an undergraduate student at university in the city of Adana, Turkey. He was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison for attending a press conference which was organised by a Kurdish party. He was charged for committing a crime on behalf of a party without being a member of it. Members of the organisation were also sentenced to six years and three months in prison. Mr Mamay has been stranded in Zurich airport for more than 50 days; we spoke to him about his situation.
