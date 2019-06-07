SBS Kurdish

Kurdish farms set alight in disputed territories

Kurdish farmlands set alight

Kurdish farmlands set alight

Published 7 June 2019 at 5:09pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 5:13pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the alleged arson in the disputed territories in the Kurdistan region, as Kurdish owned farmlands continue to burn in areas south of Kirkuk, Makhmour and Sinjar.

