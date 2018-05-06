SBS Kurdish

Kurdish language is like water stream, you never have enough of it

SBS Kurdish

Mizgin Hesko

Source: Supplied by Mizgin Hesko

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2018 at 3:14pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 3:16pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Poet Mizgin Hesko was born in the village of Sheloumi near the city of Qamishlo in Syria. Ms Hesko migrated to Germany in 1996 due to some political issues with the Syrian regime. In the beginning, she wrote her poems in the Arabic language because the Kurdish language is legally forbidden to be taught in Syrian schools. Later on she started writing in Kurdish. We spoke to Ms Hesko about her journey as a writer and the situation of female Kurdish writers in today’s society.

Published 6 May 2018 at 3:14pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 3:16pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News