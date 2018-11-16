Kurdish Language Platform wants Kurdish to become official in Turkey

Photo: Tevgera Jina Azad
Published 16 November 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 8:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Reporting from Diyarbakir, our stringer Hatice Kamer covers the final work by Kurdish Language Platform, where they ask for Kurdish to become an official Language in the Kurdish regions of Turkey (North Kurdistan). Also covering the activities of HDP MP Leyla Guven and her remarks about PKK leader Abdulla Ocalan.
