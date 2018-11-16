SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Language Platform wants Kurdish to become official in Turkey

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Language Platform

Kurdish Language Platform (archive) Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 8:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Reporting from Diyarbakir, our stringer Hatice Kamer covers the final work by Kurdish Language Platform, where they ask for Kurdish to become an official Language in the Kurdish regions of Turkey (North Kurdistan). Also covering the activities of HDP MP Leyla Guven and her remarks about PKK leader Abdulla Ocalan.

Published 16 November 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 8:18pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
recovered_5d6bfc60a845e1478197e4ddcb4d7bff.jpg


Photo: Tevgera Jina Azad

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News