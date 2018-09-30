Kurdish music lacks unity

Source: supplied by Mizgin Tahir
Published 30 September 2018 at 4:07pm, updated 30 September 2018 at 4:21pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Kurdish opera singer MizgînTahir was born into an artistic family in the town of Derbasiya and grew up in Sere Kaniye (Raas al-Ain) northern Syria. Her father was a very well-known singer, her brother and sister were also singers. But Ms Tahir wanted to take a different path in singing, she wanted to become and opera singer. After finishing high school, she wanted to study music at university, but due cultural customs she initially was not able to study music and went on studying archaeology. She dropped out of the archaeology course in her third year and transferred to music at the University of Damascus. She began studying music in 1999 and completed her bachelor of music in 2004. Since graduating from university Mizgin Tahir has performed in many concerts including teaching music at the academy of Cigerxwin in Diyarbakir.
