Kurdish parties in Turkey unite ahead of March election

Kurdish political parties in Turkey

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer

Published 11 January 2019 at 7:10pm, updated 11 January 2019 at 7:20pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir about Erdogan's threats on Syria, a number of Kurdish parties' agreement ahead of March elections and the situation regarding freedom of press in Turkey.

