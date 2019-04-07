SBS Kurdish

Kurdish parties reach preliminary agreement to form new KRG

PUK KDP meeting

KDP and PUK meet to agree on the formation of new KRG Source: Supplied

Published 7 April 2019 at 3:21pm, updated 7 April 2019 at 3:37pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest development regarding agreement between the two major Kurdish parties, KDP and the PUK to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

