Kurdish parties to be banned for refusing to change names

Bayram Boyzel

Published 31 May 2019 at 7:37pm, updated 1 June 2019 at 2:09pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest developments in Turkey and the Kurdish regions regarding Kurdistan Socialist Party (PSK) facing a ban for refusing to change its name. Prisoners and supporters of Abdula Ocalan end their hunger strikes.

