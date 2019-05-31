Kurdish parties to be banned for refusing to change names

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 31 May 2019 at 7:37pm, updated 1 June 2019 at 2:09pm
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest developments in Turkey and the Kurdish regions regarding Kurdistan Socialist Party (PSK) facing a ban for refusing to change its name. Prisoners and supporters of Abdula Ocalan end their hunger strikes.
