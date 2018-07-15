Kurdish poet's simple literary dream

Source: supplied by Tara Ibo
Published 15 July 2018 at 3:33pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Poet Tara Ibo is from Afrin, Syria. Due to the war in Syria she fled the country in 2013 to Kurdistan Region, Iraq. Her love of writing poetry started from a young age, her poems are all about love. After becoming a refugee she became serious about writing. We spoke to Tara Ibo about her journey as a writer and the reason she writes in Arabic and not Kurdish.
