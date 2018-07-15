SBS Kurdish

Kurdish poet's simple literary dream

SBS Kurdish

Tara Ibo

Source: supplied by Tara Ibo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2018 at 3:33pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Poet Tara Ibo is from Afrin, Syria. Due to the war in Syria she fled the country in 2013 to Kurdistan Region, Iraq. Her love of writing poetry started from a young age, her poems are all about love. After becoming a refugee she became serious about writing. We spoke to Tara Ibo about her journey as a writer and the reason she writes in Arabic and not Kurdish.

Published 15 July 2018 at 3:33pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News