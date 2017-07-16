SBS Kurdish

Kurdish referendum delegation in Europe

Delawar Ajgeiy

Delawar Ajgeiy Source: Supplied

Published 16 July 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 16 July 2017 at 3:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We spoke to Kurdistan Regional Government representative in Europe Mr Delawar Ajgeiy in Europe regarding the delegation headed by Mr M. Barzani to Europe seeking support for September's referendum for an independent Kurdistan.

Available in other languages
