Kurdish refugees in Greece call on international support to strengthen camp security

Source: Hosheng Cholo
Published 3 June 2018 at 3:10pm, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:14pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Hosheng Cholo is a Syrian Kurdish refugee in Pikpa refugee camp in Greece. In the past couple of weeks there has been some unrest in the camp where a particular arab group has attacked Kurds for revenge. According to Mr Cholo they feel unsafe in the camp and they are calling upon the international community for support so their applications can be processed as soon as possible by the UN.
