SBS Kurdish

Kurdish refugees in Greece call on international support to strengthen camp security

SBS Kurdish

Hosheng Cholo, Pikpa refugee camp, Greece

Source: Hosheng Cholo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2018 at 3:10pm, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:14pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hosheng Cholo is a Syrian Kurdish refugee in Pikpa refugee camp in Greece. In the past couple of weeks there has been some unrest in the camp where a particular arab group has attacked Kurds for revenge. According to Mr Cholo they feel unsafe in the camp and they are calling upon the international community for support so their applications can be processed as soon as possible by the UN.

Published 3 June 2018 at 3:10pm, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:14pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News