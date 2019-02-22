Kurdish speakers still face discrimination in Turkey

International Mother Language Day-Kurdish Language in Turkey Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 22 February 2019
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The modern history of the use of Kurdish language in Turkey is a dark one. On this International Mother Language Day (21/02/2019) Kurdish language speakers still face discrimination in Turkey. Hatice Kamer reports about the rallies carried out in the Kurdish cities in north Kurdistan (Turkey) about Kurdish language rights.
