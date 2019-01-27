Kurdish to be added in high school languages in Nashville

Source: Supplied
Published 27 January 2019 at 3:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After a unanimous vote on Tuesday January 22, the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board decided to include the Kurdish language in a list of international languages. Nashville, located in the US state of Tennessee, is known for its sizeable Kurdish population of about fifteen thousand. Over 1,100 Kurdish students from different parts of the city attend public schools in Nashville. The proposal for Kurdish to be added in Metro high schools was Nawzad Hawrami’s idea together with a few friends. Nawzad Hawrami is the director of Salahadeen Center in Nashville, a centre where Kurds gather for special occasions.
Published 27 January 2019 at 3:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share