Kurdish woman hopes to become immigration lawyer to aid underprivileged countries

Roonak Raad

Source: Supplied by Roonak Raad

Published 27 April 2018 at 7:32pm, updated 28 April 2018 at 7:06pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Roonak Raad is 24 years old who has grown up in Perth and has been very active within the Kurdish community in Perth. She was one the founders who founded the Kurdish Dance Group in Perth, Women’s Group and the Perth Kurdish Youth Society. At the moment she’s studying Law in the hope of becoming an immigration case lawyer and working with the UNHCR in 3rd world countries. We spoke to her about her hopes and dreams for the future.

