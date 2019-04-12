SBS Kurdish

Kurdish woman murded by ex-husband in Norway

Soheyla Gogani was murdered by her ex-husband in Norway

Soheyla Gogani was murdered by her ex-husband in Norway Source: Toba Aliassi

Published 12 April 2019 at 8:52pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 9:01pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Soheyla Gogani, a mother of an 8 year old daughter was stabbed to death by her ex-husband on April 1st. In this interview we speak with Kurdish women's rights activist Toba Aliassi, about this tragic case and the demonstration she helped organise in Norway asking authorities for tougher punishment for such crimes.

