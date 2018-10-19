Kurdish woman's unique role helps save environment

Source: Supplied
Published 19 October 2018 at 7:49pm, updated 21 October 2018 at 11:13am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bayan Abdi (Bayan Piran) lives in Canberra with her husband and three children. She currently works with the Australian federal government as a data analyst in climate change related policies. She arrived in Australia with her parents and siblings in 1997. In 2003, along with caring for her two young children, she completed Diploma of Architecture and started working full-time as a building designer. In March 2014, while still working full-time and caring for her three children, she completed Bachelor of Urban and Environmental Planning (Honours) degree. As part of her honours thesis, she has conducted a comprehensive research paper on creating a city centre for a centreless city (the Gold Coast case). The result and recommendation of her study has been used by Queensland government and Gold Coast City council. Currently, she is a PhD candidate and planning to start soon and continue her learning journey. We spoke to Bayan Abdi about her journey from the day she arrived in Australia to date and her work.
Published 19 October 2018 at 7:49pm, updated 21 October 2018 at 11:13am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share