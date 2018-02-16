Kurdistan Region parliamentarian visit Afrin

Source: SBS Kurdish
Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri reports from Sulaimany on the latest regarding KRG delegation visiting Afrin, Ocalan's (PKK leader) lawyers request visit on anniversary of arrest and Prime Minister of KRG, Nechirvan Barzani to visit Germany next week, where he will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.
