SBS Kurdish

Kurdistan Regional Government calls on a special meeting

SBS Kurdish

PM N Barzani and Deputy PM Q Talabani meeting with ministers

Source: suppplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2017 at 3:35pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 3:46pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports the meeting between Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, some ministers and secretaries of the Council of Ministers visit to Kurdistan Parliament and met with the parliamentarians, industry leaders, business directors, energy, financial and legal personnels.

Published 17 December 2017 at 3:35pm, updated 17 December 2017 at 3:46pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News