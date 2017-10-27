Kurdistan's independence referendum will have long term benefit: Hiwa Zandi

Hiwa Zandi Source: Supplied
Published 27 October 2017 at 8:55pm, updated 28 October 2017 at 10:09am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lawyer, political analyst and writer Hiwa Zandi, believes that, Kurdistan Region could have agreed on the calls to postpone the independence referendum, that way Iraq would not have the excuse to attack Kurdish controlled areas for the time being. However Mr Zandi believes, in a stronger Iraq, Kurdistan would not have been able to go ahead with the referendum, and does not think that carrying-out the referendum was not wrong as it will have a long term benefit, now that it will forever be recorded in history. Though Hiwa Zandi criticises the Kurdish government for not being prepared for such attack by Iraq with help of Iran despite the internal signs of warning.
Published 27 October 2017 at 8:55pm, updated 28 October 2017 at 10:09am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share