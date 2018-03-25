SBS Kurdish

Kurds celeberate Newroz heavy-heartedly

SBS Kurdish

Civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in Kurdistan Region of Iraq Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 25 March 2018 at 3:31pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahmed Ghafur reporting from Erbil on the latest in the Kuristan region, which includes the Turkish bombardment on villages in the Kurdistan region of Iraq where a number of civilians have been killed... and more

Published 25 March 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 25 March 2018 at 3:31pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News