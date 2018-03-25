Kurds celeberate Newroz heavy-heartedly

Civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in Kurdistan Region of Iraq Source: Supplied
Published 25 March 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 25 March 2018 at 3:31pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Ahmed Ghafur reporting from Erbil on the latest in the Kuristan region, which includes the Turkish bombardment on villages in the Kurdistan region of Iraq where a number of civilians have been killed... and more
