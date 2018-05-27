SBS Kurdish

Kurds have the right to decide their own destiny

Dr Jabar Kadir

Published 27 May 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 27 May 2018 at 3:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Dr Jabar Kadir is a political analyst, we spoke to him about the latest Iraqi parliamentary elections' results, forming a new government in Iraq after Muqtada Al-Sard's surprise win and the advantage and disadvantages the Kurds will gain from this election.

Available in other languages
