Kurds have the right to decide their own destiny

Published 27 May 2018 at 3:54pm, updated 27 May 2018 at 3:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Dr Jabar Kadir is a political analyst, we spoke to him about the latest Iraqi parliamentary elections' results, forming a new government in Iraq after Muqtada Al-Sard's surprise win and the advantage and disadvantages the Kurds will gain from this election.
