SBS Kurdish

Kurds unity is important

SBS Kurdish

Mahmud Kalo

Mahmud Kalo Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2017 at 2:58pm, updated 16 July 2017 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We spoke to former lawyer and now refugee and spokesperson for Intitiative Independene Mahmud Kalo from Germany about the latest activities in the Kurdish community in Germany and a festival in September in Koln regarding independence for Kurdistan.

Published 16 July 2017 at 2:58pm, updated 16 July 2017 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News