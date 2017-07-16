Kurds unity is important

Mahmud Kalo Source: Supplied
Published 16 July 2017 at 2:58pm, updated 16 July 2017 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to former lawyer and now refugee and spokesperson for Intitiative Independene Mahmud Kalo from Germany about the latest activities in the Kurdish community in Germany and a festival in September in Koln regarding independence for Kurdistan.
