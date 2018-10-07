SBS Kurdish

Labor hitches election fortunes to early childhood education

SBS Kurdish

Children playing at a childcare centre Canberra

Children playing at a childcare centre at Canberra. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2018 at 3:05pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal opposition has announced a huge new investment in early childhood education if it wins the next election. They're proposing a plan worth nearly two billion dollars to extend preschool to three-year-olds. But whilst those on the Labor party's side of politics are spruiking the benefits of the plan, the federal government is claiming Labor can't pay for its promise.

Published 7 October 2018 at 3:05pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News