Labor hitches election fortunes to early childhood education

Children playing at a childcare centre at Canberra. Source: SBS
Published 7 October 2018 at 3:05pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal opposition has announced a huge new investment in early childhood education if it wins the next election. They're proposing a plan worth nearly two billion dollars to extend preschool to three-year-olds. But whilst those on the Labor party's side of politics are spruiking the benefits of the plan, the federal government is claiming Labor can't pay for its promise.
Published 7 October 2018 at 3:05pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share