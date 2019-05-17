Labor suggests SBS move

SBS Kurdish

Published 17 May 2019 at 7:18pm, updated 17 May 2019 at 7:45pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Roza Germian
Labor has announced that it will investigate opportunities to relocate S-B-S' Sydney-based headquarters from the north shore to Western Sydney if elected. A Shorten Labor government would commission a feasibility study to determine the proposed relocation.

