Leyla Guven has now been on hunger strike for 102 days

Kurdish MPs protest in support of Leyla Guven

Kurdish MPs protest in support of Leyla Guven Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 17 February 2019 at 3:30pm, updated 17 February 2019 at 3:46pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

Hatice Kamer covers the Sochi Summit where Iran, Turkey and Russia met. Also in the report, Kurdish MP Leyla Guven's health worsening as her hunger strike passes 102 days. Finally, Turkish High Court rules Kurdish Political parties cannot have "Kurdistan" in their names.

