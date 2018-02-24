SBS Kurdish

Lifetime cost of young Australian with cancer averages $1.3 million

SBS Kurdish

Cancer draws blood

A patient has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy at a hospital in Philadelphia. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2018 at 12:43am, updated 25 February 2018 at 4:22pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study suggests the lifetime cost for every young Australian diagnosed with cancer averages about $1.3 million. The report, by Deloitte Access Economics, offers a reminder of cancer's financial burden on those of all ages struggling to cope with the disease.

Published 25 February 2018 at 12:43am, updated 25 February 2018 at 4:22pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News