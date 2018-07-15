Linguist encourages Kurdish to be taught in both alphabets

Source: supplied by Michael L. Chyet
Published 15 July 2018 at 3:31pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Michael L. Chyet is a linguist of Middle Eastern languages at the Library of Congress. Formerly he was senior editor of the Kurdish Service VOA and professor the Kurdish at the University of Paris and at the Washington Kurdish Institute. He has written a Kurdish-English dictionary. He is a skilful linguist who is fluent in several Middle Easter Languages, including Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Turkish and at least two dialects of Kurdish, both Sorani and Kurmanji, in addition to several other European languages.
