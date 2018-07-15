SBS Kurdish

Linguist encourages Kurdish to be taught in both alphabets

SBS Kurdish

Michael L. Chyet

Source: supplied by Michael L. Chyet

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2018 at 3:31pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Michael L. Chyet is a linguist of Middle Eastern languages at the Library of Congress. Formerly he was senior editor of the Kurdish Service VOA and professor the Kurdish at the University of Paris and at the Washington Kurdish Institute. He has written a Kurdish-English dictionary. He is a skilful linguist who is fluent in several Middle Easter Languages, including Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Turkish and at least two dialects of Kurdish, both Sorani and Kurmanji, in addition to several other European languages.

Published 15 July 2018 at 3:31pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News