Lisa Calan, amputee of 2015 Diyarbakir bombing, walks again

Lisa Calan is a film director from Diyarbakir. It was the summer of 2015, June 5, just two days before the Turkish general election, the filmmaker had gone with family and friends to the pro-Kurdish HDP party rally in Diyarbakir. Soon, the group decided to leave, but Ms Calan refused to go the long way and headed back into the rally, weaving her way through the crowds. Minutes later there was a bomb explosion which later on was claimed by ISIS. Unfortunately Ms Calan lost both of her legs in the explosion. Since the bomb explosion in 2015 she has had numerus operations, but every operation shortened the legs further, decreasing her chance of being able to walk using the traditional socket method to attach the prosthesis limb. After doing her own research, she found out that a one of Australia's leading orthopedic surgeons, Dr Muderis mastered performs implants. She arrived in Sydney about three months ago and the operation was a success. Ms Calan is in the process of walking again but she is aware that a lot of hard work is ahead of her. We spoke to Lisa Calan about the day of the explosion, her feelings and her visit to Australia.
