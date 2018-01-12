SBS Kurdish

Local musicians connection with the community

Sardar Qader

Source: supplied by Sardar Qader

Published 12 January 2018 at 7:32pm, updated 12 January 2018 at 7:34pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Available in other languages

Local musician and singer Sardar Qader arrived in Australia from Kurdistan Region (Iraq) in 2000. He studied music in Kurdistan and followed his dream to Australia. Mr Qader has a strong connection with the Kurdish community in Australia. He performs at many events for the community, his new album is due to be released soon.

Available in other languages
