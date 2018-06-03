Locals stand in solidarity against construction of Koban's only park

Published 3 June 2018 at 3:15pm, updated 3 June 2018 at 3:44pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Kobani paid a heavy price for a terrorist attack that destroyed eveything in 2014 when IS invaded the city. After its liberation from IS with assistance of the allies and the resistance of its people, the city is yet facing a different attack this time! A construction company is attempting to build on a part of the only public park in Kobani. But the residents of Kobani expressed their rejection of the construction project by a public gathering in the park to stop the project. Locals of Kobani including all the political components, civil society and the administration of the city gathered to say no to selling public property. We spoke to activist Umer Yusif from Kobani to find out about the latest regarding the construction project.
