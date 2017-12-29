SBS Kurdish

Looking back at 2017 in Australia

SBS Kurdish

2017 events in Australia

Source: Getty Images

Published 29 December 2017 at 7:09pm, updated 29 December 2017 at 7:14pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The year 2017 was a busy year for SBS Radio Kurdish program. We will look at some of the events that took place in Australia and in the Kurdish community. During 2017 we interviewed hundreds of talents from Australia, Kurdistan and parts of the world. In today's program we will be concentrating on some of the events in Australia and events that SBS Kurdish attended in the Kurdish community in 2017.

