Loving what you do will help you succeed

Arina Florist

Arina Florist Source: Instagram @arina.florist

Published 6 October 2017 at 7:44pm, updated 7 October 2017 at 1:24pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Aram Khoshnow, has always loved making floral creations. Recently she has been able to start her own florist business (Arina Florist) in Sydney. She tells SBS Kurdish about her journey to success.

