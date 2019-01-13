Made in Kurdistan, the story of Lala Candles

Due to her love for traditional Kurdish designs Huda Serhang the founder and owner of Lala Candles, was drinking tea with her husband at the oldest tea-house in the Kurdish Capital Erbil, when the idea of creating her handmade candles in the traditional tea glasses occurred to her. Now Machko collection is the main signature candle by Lala Candles, which named after the Machko Tea-house.











Ms Serhang began researching, and took several online course and training for candle-making. She faced a number of difficulties finding the primary material needed to make candles in Kurdistan in the begin.





Below: Ms Serheng making candle in her workshop in an interview with K24 TV.











A Thriving Busniness

Today, just after a year of formerly launching Lala Candles, it has become a thriving business, with high demands from customers in the Kurdistan Region and internationally.





Huda Serhang told SBS Kurdish that she wishes to establish the first candle-making factory in Kurdistan "a product that says 'made in Kurdistan'... and I hope to be able to provide employment opportunity for women particular"





Some of their other collections named after folk love tales including 'Mem û Zîn', and 'Shîrîn û Ferhad'

















Custom-made for all occasions

As well as traditional Kurdish design inspired collections, Lala Candles also make custom-made designs for all sorts of other occasions.



























