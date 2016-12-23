Major parties in KR meet

Slemani/Shahen H Nouri Source: Supplied
Published 23 December 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 25 December 2016 at 3:37pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri in Slemani, reports about the latest attack on KDP (Iran) centre in Koy in KR. She also reports about the major parties meeting regarding the economy.
Published 23 December 2016 at 7:13pm, updated 25 December 2016 at 3:37pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share