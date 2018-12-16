Making of Wîkîferheng- online Kurdish dictionary

Wîkîferheng currently has over 600,000 pages, which makes it in the top 15 languages of Wiktionary. In the photo below, Jeremy Fowler is holding the first ever Kurdish dictionary by Ahmed Xanî, and explains that if Wîkîfereheng was to be printed would not fit in a shopping trolley.
Jeremy Fowler is a language consultant, living in Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region for the past eight year. In this interview we discusses one of the Kurdish language projects he is involved in, which is an online and mobile Kurdish dictionary (part of Wiktionary) Wîkîferheng (website) and WQFerheng App, available of App Store and Google Play.
