Making of Wîkîferheng- online Kurdish dictionary

Jeremy Fowler

Jeremy Fowler Source: Supplied

Published 16 December 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 4:16pm
By Roza Germian
Jeremy Fowler is a language consultant, living in Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region for the past eight year. In this interview we discusses one of the Kurdish language projects he is involved in, which is an online and mobile Kurdish dictionary (part of Wiktionary) Wîkîferheng (website) and WQFerheng App, available of App Store and Google Play.

Wîkîferheng currently has over 600,000 pages, which makes it in the top 15 languages of Wiktionary. In the photo below, Jeremy Fowler is holding the first ever Kurdish dictionary by Ahmed Xanî, and explains that if Wîkîfereheng was to be printed would not fit in a shopping trolley.

 

recovered_257078cd725b8df9dd8c16924bab0cb9.jpg


