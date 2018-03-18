SBS Kurdish

Many Businesses in heavily migrant area found underpaying workers

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, February 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 18 March 2018 at 3:19pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Available in other languages

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been recouped from businesses in western Sydney suburbs after they were discovered to be underpaying their workers. The suburbs have high migrant populations, leading to concerns workers with poor English are being exploited.

