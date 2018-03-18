Many Businesses in heavily migrant area found underpaying workers

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 18 March 2018 at 3:19pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been recouped from businesses in western Sydney suburbs after they were discovered to be underpaying their workers. The suburbs have high migrant populations, leading to concerns workers with poor English are being exploited.
Published 18 March 2018 at 3:19pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share