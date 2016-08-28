SBS Kurdish

Many with different visas, different look struggle for work

SBS Kurdish

Settlement, finding work not easy

Settlement, finding work not easy Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 August 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 28 August 2016 at 2:55pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Scanlon Foundation's social-cohesion report Australians Today is the largest survey ever undertaken to look at the issues of Australian-born and immigrant Australians. One of the major themes in the survey is the initial problems of settlement in the country. Many arriving on Independent Skill visas say they struggle to find work, and nearly half indicate they are "just getting along" or struggling to pay bills. And those entering on humanitarian and asylum visas also say they are facing difficulties.

Published 28 August 2016 at 2:53pm, updated 28 August 2016 at 2:55pm
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News