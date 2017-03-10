SBS Kurdish

Many worlds of Ingigenous children's literature

Published 10 March 2017 at 7:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:20am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Ambelin Kwaymullina
Available in other languages

Children's stories by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and illustrators are funny, sad, thoughtful, silly, profound, and joyous. Enter into the many worlds of Indigenous children's literature on the terms of the First Peoples.

