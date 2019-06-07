SBS Kurdish

Mary Melville recalls D-Day as a 17 year-old

SBS Kurdish

D-Day landings

D-Day landings Source: Wikipedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2019 at 7:19pm, updated 9 June 2019 at 11:24am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Commemoration ceremonies have been held to mark 75 years since the Allied air and sea military offensive on the 6th of June, 1944, where they landed on the shores of Normandy in France during World War II to liberate France from Nazi rule. Mary Melville was only 17 years of age at the time, and had four brothers fighting in the war. She speaks to Mayada Kordy Khalil about the memories and the atmosphere of D-Day at the time. The audio includes an introduction in Kurdish and the interview with Ms Malville is in English.

Published 7 June 2019 at 7:19pm, updated 9 June 2019 at 11:24am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This interview is from 2014.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News