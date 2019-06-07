Mary Melville recalls D-Day as a 17 year-old

This interview is from 2014.
D-Day landings Source: Wikipedia
Commemoration ceremonies have been held to mark 75 years since the Allied air and sea military offensive on the 6th of June, 1944, where they landed on the shores of Normandy in France during World War II to liberate France from Nazi rule. Mary Melville was only 17 years of age at the time, and had four brothers fighting in the war. She speaks to Mayada Kordy Khalil about the memories and the atmosphere of D-Day at the time. The audio includes an introduction in Kurdish and the interview with Ms Malville is in English.
