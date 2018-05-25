McGurk meets with Kurdish parties rejecting election results

Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for the global coalition against IS Source: AP
Published 25 May 2018 at 8:06pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 8:11pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Shahen H Nuri reports from Slemani in the Kurdistan Region about the recent visit from US representative in Iraq and Syria, Brett McGurk, who visited Sulemani this week meeting with five Kurdish parties that insist on redoing of the elections in Iraq.
