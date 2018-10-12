Medecins Sans Frontieres lashes out over asylum seekers

Source: AAP
Published 12 October 2018 at 7:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mental-health professionals employed by Medecins Sans Frontieres ((MSF)) say children as young as nine years old have been attempting suicide on Nauru. MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, had been providing mental-health support services on the island until the Nauruan government gave its staff 24 hours' notice to leave last week, (fri, oct 6). With its representatives now back in Australia, the organisation is calling for an end to Australia's indefinite offshore detention.
