SBS Kurdish

Medecins Sans Frontieres lashes out over asylum seekers

SBS Kurdish

Dr Beth O'Connor from Medecins Sans Frontieres

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 October 2018 at 7:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mental-health professionals employed by Medecins Sans Frontieres ((MSF)) say children as young as nine years old have been attempting suicide on Nauru. MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, had been providing mental-health support services on the island until the Nauruan government gave its staff 24 hours' notice to leave last week, (fri, oct 6). With its representatives now back in Australia, the organisation is calling for an end to Australia's indefinite offshore detention.

Published 12 October 2018 at 7:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News