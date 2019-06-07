SBS Kurdish

Media industry deplores AFP raids on journalist's home

ABC Sydney headquarters raided by federal police

Editorial Director of the ABC Craig McMurtie speaks to the media outside the ABC building at Ultimo in Sydney, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Source: AAP Image/David Gray

Published 7 June 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 5:03pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Raids by Australian Federal Police on media organisations have continued, raising questions about press freedom in Australia There were dramatic scenes when officers arrived at the A-B-C’s Sydney headquarters accompanied by I-T technicians.

