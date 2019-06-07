Media industry deplores AFP raids on journalist's home

Editorial Director of the ABC Craig McMurtie speaks to the media outside the ABC building at Ultimo in Sydney, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Source: AAP Image/David Gray
Published 7 June 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 5:03pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Raids by Australian Federal Police on media organisations have continued, raising questions about press freedom in Australia There were dramatic scenes when officers arrived at the A-B-C’s Sydney headquarters accompanied by I-T technicians.
Published 7 June 2019 at 4:59pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 5:03pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share