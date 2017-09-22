SBS Kurdish

Members of Kurdish community in Sydney throw their moral support behind KRG referendum

Published 22 September 2017 at 6:43pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 7:16pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

On Sunday 17/09/2017 SBS Kurdish attended an event for the Kurdish community in Sydney. The Kurdish Unity Association of NSW and Australian Kurdistan Veteran (Peshmerga) Association jointly organised the festival for the Kurdish community. The attendants showed their gratitude towards the referendum for an independent Kurdistan Region by speaking to SBS Kurdish.

