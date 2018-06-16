Migrants, refugees all need English test says government

Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Alan Tudge. Source: AAP
Published 17 June 2018 at 12:59am, updated 17 June 2018 at 1:06am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Migrants and refugees wanting to settle permanently in Australia would need to show they have a basic command of English under the latest federal government proposal. Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge says he's concerned about increasing numbers of permanent residents having little or no English language skills. New figures show close to one million people living in Australia can't speak basic English.
