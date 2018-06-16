SBS Kurdish

Migrants, refugees all need English test says government

SBS Kurdish

Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge

Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Alan Tudge. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 June 2018 at 12:59am, updated 17 June 2018 at 1:06am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Migrants and refugees wanting to settle permanently in Australia would need to show they have a basic command of English under the latest federal government proposal. Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge says he's concerned about increasing numbers of permanent residents having little or no English language skills. New figures show close to one million people living in Australia can't speak basic English.

Published 17 June 2018 at 12:59am, updated 17 June 2018 at 1:06am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News