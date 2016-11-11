Mixed reactions globally to news of Trump's election

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto Source: AAP
Published 11 November 2016
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Reaction to Donald Trump's win outside the United States has been mixed.Mr Trump's pre-election promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico has now pricked further apprehension south of the border.
