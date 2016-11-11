SBS Kurdish

Mixed reactions globally to news of Trump's election

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto

Published 11 November 2016 at 4:28pm, updated 11 November 2016 at 4:30pm
By Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

Reaction to Donald Trump's win outside the United States has been mixed.Mr Trump's pre-election promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico has now pricked further apprehension south of the border.

