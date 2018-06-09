SBS Kurdish

More calls for extensive study of second languages in schools

SBS Kurdish

David Gonski

David Gonski Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2018 at 11:58pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 12:02am
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The second so-called Gonski report into Australia's education system, released in late April, included 23 recommended changes. But a renowned authority on Finland's highly regarded education system, recently visiting Australia, suggested there should have been a 24th: a renewed emphasis on learning a second language besides English. Education analysts in Australia are expressing strong agreement.

Published 9 June 2018 at 11:58pm, updated 10 June 2018 at 12:02am
By Evan Young
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News